Kwon Eun Bi releases ethereal underwater concept images for solo comeback with ‘Color’

After announcing her first-ever solo comeback on March 21 at midnight KST (March 20, 8.30 pm IST), Kwon Eun Bi has dropped a slew of exciting updates! On March 22, the former IZ*ONE member dropped a teaser schedule as well as three colour pieces for her upcoming second mini album, ‘Color’, setting the tone for the release. Following this, on March 23, Kwon Eun Bi dropped two gorgeous underwater concept photos for ‘Color’.

Check out the ethereal first set of concept photos, below:

The soloist followed this set of concept photos with a short video titled ‘Palette Film #2’, as well as its corresponding concept photos.

Check out the video and concept photo, below:

On March 25, Kwon Eun Bi dropped the third palette film and concept photo, this time following the bright and bold red theme from the previously released colour piece.

Check them out, below:

Previously, Kwon Eun Bi had announced her comeback with her second mini album with four images titled ‘Color Mood’, as well as ‘Palette Film #1’. According to the teaser schedule, we can look forward to two mysterious teasers titled ‘Sound Painting’ and ‘What’s My Color?’, along with a teaser for the music video, leading up to the official release of ‘Color’ and its music video on April 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

Kwon Eun Bi debuted as the leader of the project girl group IZ*ONE in 2018, through the survival show ‘Produce 48’. Following the girl group’s disbandment in April 2021, Kwon Eun Bi made her solo debut with the EP ‘Open’ in August 2021.

