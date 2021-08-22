Kwon Eun Bi takes viewers to her glittery and jazzy world with the MV teaser for ‘Door’

Kwon Eun bi, a former member of the group IZ*ONE, raised expectations for a successful solo career with the music video teaser for her solo debut song. On August 21st, the agency Woollim Entertainment released the music video teaser for the title song 'Door' of Kwon Eun bi's first mini-album 'OPEN' through the official YouTube channel. In the music video teaser, Kwon Eunbi looked around as if she had fallen into an unfamiliar space, then opened the door and entered a new, magical world.

Kwon Eun bi, who appeared in an innocent and lovely atmosphere, drew attention by radiating a 180-degree change of pomp and seductiveness after passing through the door. Kwon Eun-bi's fantastic visual also caught the eye properly. Kwon Eun bi showed off her eight-color charm by looking beautiful in various outfits and makeup, such as a unique crown with rabbit ears, vivid pink makeup, and a sparkling gold dress.

'Door' is an electro swing genre song with a brass instrument as the main and funky yet jazzy elements. Through the 'Door', an object that allows you to meet a new space, it contains the message 'I will show you what one has never seen before in our own secret space'. Producer Hwang Hyeon, who is called 'Beethoven of K-Pop' for possessing numerous hit songs, and Producer Jung Ho-hyun, who worked together during IZ*ONE's activities, united with 'Door' to show extraordinary synergy. In addition, Kwon Eun bi put her name on the lyrics for 'Door' and deeply melted her own color from her solo debut song. 'Open', which Eunbi Kwon will meet with the public for the first time as a solo artist, contains a total of 6 songs in various genres, including 'Door'.

The intro 'Open' of the same name as the album, 'Amigo' of the moombahton trap genre, 'Blue Eyes' with a dreamy synthesizer sound, and 'Rainy Road', an emotional ballad where Kwon Eunbi participated in composing and writing lyrics. From the acoustic pop genre 'Eternity' that sings thanks to those who believe in her, Kwon Eunbi broad music spectrum heralds the birth of a new 'complete solo artist'.

