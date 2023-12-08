Kwon Eun Bi to make acting debut in Japanese film Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game

Kwon Eun Bi, a former IZ*ONE member is confirmed to join the lineup of the forthcoming Japanese film Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game, scheduled for release in Autumn 2024.

Renowned singer Kwon Eun Bi is stepping onto the big screen, marking her debut in the Japanese film industry. The anticipation mounts as she joins the cast of the highly anticipated upcoming movie, Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game, slated for an Autumn 2024 premiere.

This third and concluding chapter of the gripping mystery and crime film series is set in Seoul, South Korea, and revolves around a young woman thrust into a perilous encounter with a notorious serial killer. Kwon Eun Bi embarks on her acting journey by portraying the character of Soo Min, a woman perilously entangled in a web of life-threatening circumstances.

Sharing the screen with esteemed actors Narita Ryo and Chiba Yudai, Kwon Eun Bi is set to immerse herself in this thrilling narrative, working under the direction of the renowned filmmaker Nakata Hideo.

The film, Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game, promises a riveting culmination to the series, weaving an intense storyline against the backdrop of Seoul's dynamic urban landscape. With Kwon Eun Bi taking on a pivotal role in this high-stakes thriller, expectations soar for her portrayal of Soo Min's challenging and perilous journey.

Watch the trailer of Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game here.

Directed by Nakata Hideo, known for his expertise in the suspense genre, this concluding installment is poised to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and a stellar cast lineup. As the premiere date approaches, the excitement grows for the unveiling of Stolen Identity - The Last Chapter - Final Hacking Game, promising a cinematic experience brimming with tension, intrigue, and the captivating debut of Kwon Eun Bi in the world of Japanese cinema.

About Kwon Eun Bi

Kwon Eun Bi, a prominent South Korean singer, embarked on her musical journey with the girl group Ye A under the stage name Kazoo in 2014. After departing from the group, she inked a deal with Woollim Entertainment. Her breakthrough came in 2018 when she clinched seventh place on the survival series Produce 48, securing her spot as the leader of the resultant girl group, IZ*ONE.

Post IZ*ONE's disbandment, Woollim Entertainment unveiled Kwon's transition to a solo career. On August 5, 2021, they announced her upcoming debut as a solo artist. Her maiden solo venture, the mini-album Open, hit the shelves on August 24, marking a significant milestone in her musical trajectory. With her solo debut, Kwon Eun Bi continues to captivate audiences, showcasing her versatility and artistry beyond her group endeavors.

