Kwon Eun Bi, Weeekly’s Jaehee, & THE BOYZ’s Juhaknyeon test positive for COVID-19

Soloist Kwon Eun Bi, girl group Weeekly’s Jaehee, and boy group THE BOYZ’s Juhaknyeon have tested positive for COVID-19. On January 27, Kwon Eun Bi’s representatives shared that the soloist has received a positive diagnosis. They shared, “Kwon Eun Bi has completed the second round of vaccination, and all scheduled activities have currently been suspended, and we are taking all necessary measures.”

Meanwhile, IST Entertainment announced that Weeekly member Monday came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case on January 25 while at a broadcast schedule. Following this, all the members of the group, as well as the staff, underwent tests, which came out negative. However, Weeekly members Monday and Jaehee reported feeling unwell and took tests again. Monday’s test came back negative, but Jaehee tested positive. IST Entertainment has shared that all the remaining members and staff will undergo PCR tests again.

Additionally, after fellow member Hyunjae tested positive earlier today, THE BOYZ’s Juhaknyeon has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. Juhaknyeon is the fourth member to test positive, after Eric, Younghoon, and Hyunjae. Their agency, IST Entertainment, also gave an update on the three members who had previously tested positive, sharing that they are focusing on treatment while quarantining. Further, there are no special symptoms, and mild pain has also been relieved.

Earlier today, Kep1er’s Chaehyun and Youngeun, iKON’s Chanwoo, and TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, Junkyu, and Mashiho also tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to all the artists.

