Kwon Nara, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Joon & cast attend script reading for historical fantasy drama 'Bulgasal'

tvN drama has us full with its amazing lineup of dramas, right until the end of the year! Post 'Jirisan', we will be getting the historical-fantasy drama series 'Bulgasal'. The drama stars Kwon Nara, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon and Kim Woo Seok in pivotal roles. tvN's 'Bulgasal' premieres on December 18 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

tvN's upcoming Saturday-Sunday historical fantasy series 'Bulgasal' has revealed still cuts from the cast and crew's first script reading, raising anticipation for its premiere! Directed by Jang Young Woo of 'Sweet Home' fame and written by Kwon So Ra of 'Son: The Guest' fame. Bulgasal' is a title taken from a legendary beast from traditional Korean folklore. The name literally means a creature that 'can't be killed', or can only be killed by fire. The new tvN historical-fantasy series tells the story of a man who has become a 'bulgasal', incapable of dying or being killed. He has lived on earth for 600 years, his only reason for existing is to take revenge!

In 'Bulgasal', actor Lee Jin Wook plays the role of Dan Hwal, a man who has lived on earth for 600 years. Kwon Nara plays the role of a woman named Min Sang Woong. She is the reincarnation of the enemy that Dan Hwal has been chasing through the ages, but is a bright person who remains hopeful even in the roughest times. She is paired opposite Lee Jin Wook.

Lee Joon returns to the small-screen as Ok Eul Tae, a man blessed with immense wealth and power. However, nothing more is known about this mysterious figure. Actress Gong Seung Yeon joins the crew as a woman named Dan Sol, Dan Hwal's wife from 600 years in the past. Then there's Kim Woo Seok, a high school student who follows Dan Hwal around everywhere.

You can check out the photos from the script reading session below:

