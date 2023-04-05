Kwon Nara to reportedly join Joo Won in the upcoming romance drama Naughty Photo Studio

Kwon Nara will play the female lead in the new drama 'Naughty Photo Studio'. Her agency, C-Jes Entertainment, told the South Korean media outlet on April 5th, "Kwon Nara has received an offer to appear in 'Naughty Photo Studio' and is reviewing it."

As a result of South Korean media coverage on April 5th, it was confirmed that Kwon Nara was cast in the role of Han Bom, the female protagonist of 'Naughty Photo Studio'. 'Naughty Photo Studio' is a healing romance drama in which Seo Gi Joo, a lone photographer who takes pictures of the dead for generations in the family, meets Han Bom, a woman who protects him from death, and faces life and death together and realizes the preciousness of life.

Kwon Nara’s role:

Kwon Nara was once a successful prosecutor, but now she is divided into Han Bom, a livelihood lawyer with no commission. For the role of Seo Ki Joo, the male lead, Joo Won received an offer and is reviewing it positively.

tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Stealer: Seven Joseon Reports', which will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm on April 12th, is catching the viewers' attention by releasing a speedy and thrilling main trailer. The trailer released first starts with a declaration of war containing the strong will of Joo Won (Hwang Dae Myung) and Jo Han-cheol (Jang Tae In), saying that 'cultural assets cannot be given to bad guys'. Joo Won, who inherited that aspiration, and Karma's team members Lee Joo-woo (Choi Min Woo) and Kim Jae Won (Shin Chang Hoon) are carrying out operations in various places, which evokes a thrill. The main trailer for 'Stealer: The Seven Joseon Reports' is providing exhilarating pleasure and catharsis just by tasting the main story for a while. The story of Skunk and Team Karma, who will punish the bad guys in their own way instead of set rules and laws, is expected to start a cider drama that will pierce the hearts of frustrated viewers.

