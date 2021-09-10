Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Review: Jassie & Surbhi’s film is a redundant bore fest with ancient tropes

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?

Cast: Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti

Director: Ssaurabh Tyagi

Streaming Platform: ZEE5

Stars: 2/5

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is inspired by the popular meme that went viral when a person wrote Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai on an Rs. 10 note and it grabbed the internet’s attention. The film attempts to tell the story of Sonam Gupta played by Surbhi Jyoti who falls in love with Jassie Gill’s character ‘Sintoo’. For a little over 2 hours long, the film has nearly nothing original to offer in terms of screenplay. The film relies on the age-old scenes of a ‘small town’ based film where a boy is mischievously trying to woo a girl and the whole town knows about it except the girl.

The frantically unfunny dialogues that are trying to behave like the clever oneliners eventually end up not inspiring even a casual smile of relief. The screenplay of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai refuses to move and recycles the already led emotion. The film often uses songs to highlight the one-dimensional romantic equation instead of highlighting the interesting character arcs or beat points. The film is inspired not by one but many small-town stories that hinge on the premise of people taking time to express their feelings.

Jassie Gill plays a character that is painfully unaware of his stance in life about being led on by a girl in the most obvious ‘filmy’ ways. Surbhi Jyoti’s character does not divulge in the neatness of exploring the mindset and the performance does not aim to lift the character from its own mediocrity. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai does not work on the cerebral level as the script does not provide enough meat for the cardboard characters with greeting card complexities.

Director Ssaurabh Tyagi fails to highlight the charm of small-town love stories and the nuances in the relationship that begin with the premise of forever. He places the character in a way that the entire plot around them is meant to be and they are aware of it from an objective point of view, unlike life, which does not come with an instruction manual of reactions. The cinematography of the film is seized in time and almost does not look modern with ambiguous master shots and ambient lighting, which neither highlights the emotion nor lifts it in any way.

You can watch Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? On ZEE5. Let’s take it one Friday at a time.

