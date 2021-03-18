Kyuhyun becomes a kid again as the children of ODG review the last 15 years of Super Junior's career

The ODG kids have done it again as this time, they take on Super Junior!

In the wake of the release of their 10th album "The Renaissance", Super Junior (SuJu) members Yesung, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun appeared on the "ODG" YouTube Channel for their latest video, "Kids Review K-Pop Star's Career (feat. Super Junior)." In the video that was released on March 17 on ODG's YouTube channel, each member sat down with a kid to look back at the group's career from debut till date. They started with their debut song "Twins (Knock Out)" all the way to "Super Clap". Ryeowook also sang House Party for his little companion, Ha Rang, at the end.

The oldest kid, Min Seo, was younger than SuJu's entire career period. It was unexpected for the kids, therefore, to be able to recognize them. However, their frequent television appearances meant that they were popular, though not as idols. Ha Rang thought Ryeowook was a trot singer while Kyuhyun's companion, Ha Eun, thought he was a variety show entertainer and Min Seo said she didn't know who Yesung was. Heechul, however, seemed to be known across the board to all.

Kyuhyun seemed to have turned into a kid in their company, which made for some very entertaining and adorable moments. The kids seemed to mind all the visible muscle in the video of "Bonamana" that Ha Eun playfully referred to as "gross". Kyuhyun upped it by saying it was "disgusting" instead and suggested they move on. The next song was "Mr. Simple" featuring a bare-chested Choi Siwon on the cover, the quick response to which was, "Ah! It got worse." Whenever Ha Eun pointed out some member in the videos that wasn't him, Kyuhyun would divert her attention and ask her to not mind them. He seemed to be comically insecure about his age since the beginning, especially when his partner thought Heechul was younger than him. He enthusiastically pointed out how old Siwon looked in the video of "Devil" but Ha Eun thought he looked the same, thus deflating his excitement.

We do also get some thoughtful moments between the adults and kids. Yesung mentioned how it was no more about winning awards now but enjoying what they're doing, being together, and living happily. Min Seo noted how perseverant he was and mentioned she would not be able to persist, for 15 years, like them. He encourages her to do what she liked, and then she would be like that too.

You can watch the video here:

