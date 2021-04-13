Kyuhyun’s Coffee melody makes us reminisce our teenage days of love with Gong Myung & Chae Soo Bin’s romance

Watch Kyuhyun’s latest solo single release here!

After days of waiting, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun finally released his latest single titled ‘Coffee’ today, on April 13! A soft ballad, the song will definitely get stuck in your mind. ‘Coffee’ marks the start of his Project: Season for the year 2021. It’s a unique concept that the singer released last year in which he aims to release one single per season.

‘Coffee’ has a soft melody that makes it perfect for the Summer-themed release of his project. When the music video teaser dropped, fans already couldn’t wait for it as it starred the actors Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin - the same actors who played a couple in love coming to terms with their breakup in his 2020 winter-themed song ‘Moving On’. ‘Coffee’ is a prequel to the characters’ story. Fans speculated that this will be a story of how they started together, of how they fell in love. However, in the background of violins and Kyuhyun’s angelic voice, we see the start of love from Gong Myung’s side.

It compares the sweet and bitter nature of a coffee side by side with jealousy and liking. While we’re offered sweet glimpses of Gong Myung and Chae Soo Bin’s ‘friendly’ relationship, we also see Gong Myung getting jealous watching Soo Bin receive flowers from another boy. The jealousy is so apparent that she notices it too!

Watch their budding romance and the King of Ballad back in action with his visuals and vocals in the video below:

What do you think of the song? Do you like it? And do you think there is more to come for their story? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :SM Entertainment

