La Casa De Papel: When a Money Heist fan SHOCKED Ursula Corbero with a Tokyo tattoo; See Photos

During an event last year, Money Heist star Ursula Corbero was left stunned when a fan revealed he had tattooed the face of Tokyo on his thigh. See her priceless reaction below.
27574 reads Mumbai
We are heartbroken to learn that Money Heist will be ending soon. The makers recently revealed that the curtains will draw on La Casa De Papel will the release of the fifth season. As we brace ourselves for the end, we decided to talk a quick trip down the memory lane and revisit a few of the best moments featuring the cast. It was during the walk that we remembered the time a fan left Ursula Corbero (who plays Tokyo on La Casa De Papel) in shock with his heartwarming gesture. 

The incident dates back to July 2019. The actress, along with Luka Peros, Miguel Herran, Esther Acebo, and Jaime Lorente attend the Piazza De Papel in Italy. As the cast interacted with fans and the paparazzi present at the venue, the actress was in for a surprise when a fan walked up to her and revealed he had tattooed the face of her character from the show, Tokyo, on his thigh. The gesture stunned Ursula. 

She embraced the fan and went to pose with him. Check out the photos below: 

Last week, when the series announced that season 5 would be Money Heist/La Casa de Papel's final season, Ursula took to Instagram and shared a picture of Tokyo along with the now-synonym to Money Heist mask to mark the end. She shared the picture with the caption asking fans to brace for the end. 

Check out the post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Úrsula Corberó  (@ursulolita) on

Are you prepared to bid Money Heist goodbye? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Money Heist's Ursula Corbero aka Tokyo leaves you emotional in J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny's One Day MV

Credits :Getty Images

