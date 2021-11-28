LA Clippers mascot’s ‘got the dub’ for BTS’ SUGA who attended a basketball game ahead of concert

Worldstar performer during the day, major sports fan during the night! BTS’ SUGA once again showed his love for basketball, being a player in the past, as he attended the match between Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons on November 26. SUGA tried to keep his presence as low key as possible as he dressed in all-black casuals with a beanie and a mask on his face.

His cover however was blown by keen onlookers, one of whom was the mascot for the LA Clippers team. Called Chuck The Condor, the sweet mascot ascended the stairs to reach SUGA and greeted him by proceeding to bow down to the ground as his sign of respect for the South Korean artist who is often dubbed as a ‘lucky charm’. It seems as though his magic worked once again when the Los Angeles team took the win home.

Chuck the Condor tweeted his greeting with the caption “Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other. Suga from BTS came to check out the squad yesterday and we got that dub for him.”

Smooth like butter, pull you in like no other.



Suga from BTS came to check out the squad yesterday and we got that dub for him. pic.twitter.com/9n7nzSIFsM — Chuck The Condor (@ChuckTheCondor) November 27, 2021

ARMYs got on their Sherlock Holmes mode and found the rapper from images shared mid-game and confirmed his attendance. They also applauded his no-fuss visit. Further the image from Chuck prompted them to poke fun at how the bodyguard for SUGA looked ready to protect the BTS member at the tiniest hint of discomfort when Chuck bowed down to him.

Soon, SUGA went back and seemed more than ready for the BTS concert that took place on November 28 where the seven members and their fans were reunited after more than 2 years.

