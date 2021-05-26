  1. Home
  2. entertainment

La La Land star Emma Stone to guest star on Jessi's very own Show!terview

Jessi and Emma Stone? A dream team!
3939 reads Mumbai
A screenshot from the preview for Jessi's Showterview starring Emma Stone A screenshot from the preview for Jessi's Showterview starring Emma Stone
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Show!terview hosted by Korean-American rapper Jessi featured her next guest in a teaser: movie star Emma Stone! The actress would promote the premiere of the film Cruella (which she stars in and produces) and that would be the topic of discussion. The preview was released in episode 51 of the YouTube show at the end of the interview with Red Velvet's Joy.

The variety show is broadcasted every Thursday on the YouTube channel Mobidic. Its uniqueness lies in the fresh and direct style of the “What type of X” singer. The questions are unfiltered and candid to say the least.

Jessi has 16 years of experience in the music industry, although her recent fame dates back to 2015, when she appeared on Unpretty Rapstar. In 2020, she started Show!terview, prior to the release of the global hit Nunu Nana.

However, this is not the first time that Emma Stone has crossed paths with Korean entertainment. In 2015, she revealed her admiration for K-Pop in an interview with Conan O'Brien. “It is a global phenomenon. It is beyond excellent. The best thing you could see and it's very addictive." She added that she listened to 2NE1 and Girls' Generation.

The broadcast of the episode with Emma Stone would be on Thursday, May 27. Cruella - the live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians - is set to premiere on May 28.

ALSO READ: Queen of Korean hip hop, Jessi, admits to having a crush on BTS' Jungkook; Says he's manlier than ever now

Are you excited to watch Jessi's Showterview? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Jessi's Showterview

You may like these
KBS2 set to bring new campus romance next month; Teaser poster released for At A Distance, Spring Is Green
South Korean rock boy band N.Flying's leader Lee Seunghyub joins cast of JTBC drama I Know But
EXCLUSIVE: Actor Kwak Dong Yeon talks about his charms, playing Jang Han Seo, his future projects & more
WATCH: Song Kang and Han So Hee introducing their characters at a fun script reading of new show, I Know But
Prison Playbook’s Lee Kyu Hyung confirmed to appear on tvN’s upcoming drama, Voice 4
Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Onew & more confirmed for JTBC's new cooking & music variety show