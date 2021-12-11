Label SJ confirms other Super Junior members test negative; Leeteuk personally assures fans via Instagram

Yesterday, fans were heartbroken to find out that Super Junior's Choi Siwon has tested positive for Covid 19. Today in a fresh update, Label SJ shared that the other members took the PCR tests and have, fortunately, tested negative.

All members of Super Junior have been completely vaccinated for Covid 19, and the label assured that they will continue to strive for the health and safety of artists through regular pre-emptive tests. They expressed their deep gratitude to fans and assured them that the members are fine and they need not worry a lot. They will regularly update fans of Siwon's health progress as well.

Super Junior's leader Leeteuk personally reassured fans by uploading proof of his negative Covid 19 results, following the positive test results of fellow Super Junior member Siwon. Leeteuk took to his personal Instagram story and without any particular comment, uploaded a screenshot of the text message that revealed his negative Covis 19 test results.

SM Entertainment shared that Siwon has halted all activities and will stay in self-quarantine. This means that the Super Junior member will not be able to attend the '2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards' as a presenter which is airing today at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) on Mnet.

