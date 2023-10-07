LABOUM's Haein personally announces marriage and pregnancy news through handwritten letter

LABOUM's Haein is set to embark on a new chapter in her life as she joyfully announces her upcoming marriage and the anticipation of welcoming a child. RND Company, her agency, officially shared the heartwarming news that she will be exchanging vows with her non-celebrity fiancé in the coming month. Expressing her excitement and gratitude, the singer personally conveyed this delightful message to her fans through a heartfelt letter.

Haein announces marriage and pregnancy

On October 7 KST, LABOUM member and actress Haein shared intimate news of her impending marriage and pregnancy in a heartfelt letter dedicated to her cherished fans. Beginning the letter with warm greetings, she inquired about her fans' enjoyment of the Chuseok holidays, sharing her own delightful experiences of a family vacation filled with good food and joyous moments.

Expressing her sincere emotions, she revealed that she will be tying the knot in November, acknowledging that this might come as a sudden surprise to her fans. Reflecting on the past 8 years as LABOUM's Haein, she admitted to the swift passage of time, marked by both tears and laughter. Gratefully acknowledging the love she received from fans, known as Lattes, she used this moment to convey her profound love and gratitude. She thanked them for allowing her to exist as someone cherished, emphasizing her awareness of being grateful for the love bestowed upon her.

In her heartfelt letter, she further revealed to everyone that she is set to marry this November. Acknowledging the surprise element of the news, she explained that her decision was rooted in a deep certainty that this person was "the one." Their journey began at the tender age of 19, evolving from young, innocent friends.

As the years unfolded, witnessing his growth into adulthood felt almost fateful to her. The warmth and safety he provided, along with his genuine care for her family, deepened their connection. She expressed gratitude for his unwavering support in shouldering her struggles, resolving both big and small challenges together. Above all, she recognized that her truest happiness unfolded when she was by his side. This realization marked the beginning of their commitment to marriage.

She went on to share that, amidst their wedding preparations, the news of expecting a child came as a delightful stroke of luck. Feeling the rhythmic beats of the child's heart stirred indescribable emotions within her—a blend of joy, blessings, and a newfound sense of responsibility. These days, she confessed to being the happiest she has been in a long time, navigating overwhelming emotions for the first time in her life.

Expressing her deep affection for Latte, and her fans who consistently shower her with love and support, she hoped they could share in the celebration of these joys together. Recognizing that this announcement might be received with mixed emotions, she extended a sincere apology, grateful for any understanding. As her circle of important people expands, she pledged to live with increased gratitude and responsibility.

In closing, she wished everyone happiness in all their days, underlining a genuine and warm sentiment for the well-being of those who have been a part of her journey. She ended the letter by thanking her fans.

Haein’s agency responds

On October 7, RND Company, Haein's agency, formally disclosed that she is set to marry her non-celebrity fiancé in the upcoming month. The official statement expressed that Haein has found her life partner and the joyous occasion is scheduled for November. The agency clarified that the groom-to-be is not a celebrity and requested fans to extend their warm support and blessings to Haein as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.

Meanwhile, Haein made her debut as a member of the girl group LABOUM in August 2014. Over the years, she showcased her talent on survival programs such as KBS2's The Unit and the Kakao TV original series Girls' RE:VERSE. Following LABOUM's formal announcement of disbandment in September 2022, Haein transitioned to a new chapter in her career by signing with RND Company as an actress.

