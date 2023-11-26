LABOUM's Haein ties knot with non-celeb boyfriend in private wedding; See PHOTOS from beautiful ceremony

LABOUM's Haein got hitched to non celebrity boyfriend on November 26 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends. LABOUM is a four-member K-pop girl group which includes Haein, Jinyea, Soyeon and Solbin. Former members Yulhee and Yujeong departed from the group in 2017 and 2021 respectively. Since 2022, the group has been on a hiatus.

LABOUM's Haein marries non-celebrity childhood friend

LABOUM's member Haein tied the knot with her fiancé who is not a celebrity and is the same age as her. They have known each other since they were 19 and their relationship blossomed from friendship. In October, Haein had announced her engagement with her now husband along with her pregnancy. After the ceremony, she took the time to repost videos from her wedding on her Instagram story.

The idol's wedding was attended by LABOUM members too. The bride herself and the members took the stage and performed together after their hiatus. They also congratulated Haein on her wedding and wished her a happy marriage. Two days before the ceremony, she had also shared her feelings about her husband on Instagram. She talked about the day she received the proposal and admitted that it came as a surprise to her. She continued and wrote that she was filled with mixed emotions as she sobbed, ate good food, and received letters and many gifts.

Earlier, she had commented that she met her fiancé when they were 19 and it was amazing to see each other grow. She added that it felt like fate and more than anything else, she is happy to be with him and feels that she has started smiling more. Haein continued and stated that they were lucky to have a child and she was touched when she first heard the heartbeat. She also remarked that she realized that her responsibilities and joys have increased.

More about LABOUM

LABOUM made their debut in 2014 with Petit Macaron which was followed with the music video of the title track Pit-A-Pat. In September 2023 it was reported that the group would go on an indefinite hiatus. The members reunited for Haein's wedding.

