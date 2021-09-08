LABOUM's leader Yujeong announces her departure from the group after 7 years with a handwritten note for fans

LABOUM’s leader Yujeong has left the group and the agency after the expiration of her contract. On September 8 KST, Yujeong posted a handwritten letter on Instagram to let fans know she would be stepping down as leader of the group. LABOUM will continue activities as a 4-member group and has signed an exclusive contract with Interpark Music Plus.

Yujeong shared in her handwritten note that she wanted to share the news with fans herself. She expressed her gratitude for the love LATTEs (LABOUM fandom) showed for their five-year-old song 'Journey To Atlantis' and it feels like a miracle considering it was almost time for her contract to expire. She confirmed that she was leaving the group and the agency after continued discussions with the agency didn't come to fruition. She shared that the group's seventh-anniversary promotions will be her last with the team.

She thanked her group members - ZN, Haein, Soyeon and Solbin for protecting the team and their respective positions until now. She revealed that being LABOUM's group leader has been a fulfilling experience for her and she has no regrets because LATTEs showered the group with an immense amount of love and support for the past seven years.

Finally, she shared that she is ready to start a new chapter of her life and continue to take on new challenges with a more mature image. She requested fans to cheer for her as well as the remaining members of LABOUM. She thanked her former agency for their unconditional support as well.

You can check out Yujeong's letter below:

Meanwhile, Interpark Music Plus announces that LABOUM will be the first girl group to promote under them. After news of Yujeong leaving the group, they are confirmed to continue promotion with the remaining 4 members: Soyeon, ZN, Haein and Solbin. Interpark Music Plus is a subsidiary of Interpark.

