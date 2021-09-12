‘LALISA’ fastest Kpop solo to reach THIS milestone; BLACKPINK’s ‘WHISTLE’ crosses massive number on YouTube

BLACKPINK is letting the world know they’re ruling the YouTube world and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon! The four-member girl group is known for its massive fan following that takes it upon itself to help their favourite artists reach new levels with dedicated streaming. The fans, BLINKs are known to equally carry the support to any and every solo project that the girls undertake.

On September 10, BLACKPINK’s maknae released her debut solo album called ‘LALISA’ worldwide, along with the title song of the same name. A b-side named ‘MONEY’ is also a part of the single album. The marvellous music video for ‘LALISA’ was dropped at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on YouTube and crossed the 10 million views mark under 90 minutes making it the fastest debut music video to do so. Similarly, the video reached the 100 million views milestone on September 12, becoming the fastest one by a K-pop solo artist. Lisa overtook the record by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’ made in 2013. ‘LALISA’ also became BLACKPINK’s 13th music video to cross 100 million views.

BLACKPINK’s ‘WHISTLE’ also rose up by reaching 700 million views becoming the group’s sixth official music video to do so and eighth overall. The song is one of the double title tracks from BLACKPINK’s debut single album ‘SQUARE ONE’ alongside ‘BOOMBAYAH’. The video reached the number in 5 years and one month, making it another special accomplishment by the girl group. Watch the 'WHISTLE' music video below.

