‘Lalisa ROCKSTAR’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Rosé show support for bandmate Lisa’s upcoming single release; see here

BLACKPINK Lisa is making her highly-anticipated solo comeback with new single ROCKSTAR. Ahead of the much-awaited release, her bandmate Jisoo and Rosé have poured their heart out to show support to the group’s maknae.

BLACKPINK's Lisa receives utmost support from Jisoo and Rosé for her solo comeback single ROCKSTAR

On June 26, Jisoo took to her Instagram and shared the official teaser for Lisa’s new single with the caption ‘Lalisa ROCKSTAR’. She also commented on the teaser posted in the rapper’s profile.

Another BLACKPINK member Rosé showed her support in the comment section for the MONEY singer’s ROCKSTAR concept photo, expressing her excitement for the release.

This warm support for each other’s solo releases, not only proves BLACKPINK members’ close bond as bandmates but also their sisterhood.

Here’s how Jisoo and Rosé are supporting Lisa’s ROCKSTAR:

More about Lisa's upcoming solo comeback and other activities

Lisa is making her solo comeback after a long while, hence there’s much excitement about her new single ROCKSTAR. This new solo song from Lisa will be released on June 28, 9:00 a.m. KST (5:30 a.m. IST).

She has already unveiled two concept photos channeling her fierce avatar, while the first official music video teaser was also dropped on June 25. As the release date inches closer, BLINKs eagerly await to witness another banger from Lisa like her previous hits LALISA and MONEY.

Meanwhile, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut soon. She will fly to Hollywood to star in HBO series The White Lotus season 3.

More about Jisoo's current activities

Jisoo is currently keeping busy in her acting career, taking a brief pause from music. Though since she recently launched her agency BLISSOO, new solo music from the FLOWER singer might be on the cards.

On the other hand, she recently concluded filming for her first film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, also starring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Chae Soo Bin. This film is scheduled to premiere in 2025 summer.

In addition, Jisoo is also making her small-screen comeback soon with a new zombie-themed drama Influenza.

Catch up on Rosé's career updates

Rosé recently signed a management contract with YG Entertainment’s subsidiary THE BLACK LABEL, founded by BLAKCPINK’s long-time producer Teddy. The GONE singer has hinted at upcoming solo music releases under her new label.

