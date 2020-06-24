  1. Home
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo gave a sneak peek into the third part of To all The Boys movies for a good cause

Not only did Lana Condor and Noah Centineo present a glimpse of the third installment of To All The Boys movies via an IG live, but they also encouraged fans to donate money towards fighting racial injustice.
6588 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 02:45 pm
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo of To All the Boys film series fame, just gave the fans a sneak peek of the third film and that too for a good cause! The co-stars came together on June 23 through on Instagram to announce that on June 30 they will host a live streamed table read on YouTube, with proceeds benefiting several organizations dedicated to fighting racial injustice. The pair will be reading scenes from 2019's To All the Boys: P.S. I Always Love You as well as previewing a scene from Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the forthcoming third installment.

 

The goal of the event coordinated by Centineo’s own organization: Favored Nations is to encourage at least 5,000 fans to make donations, substantial or small. Funds will then be distributed to racial injustice fighting groups including Know Your Rights Camp, Color of Change and the Black Lives Matter movement which is gaining worldwide monumentum at the moment.

 

"I am so excited to partner with the Favored Nations organisation, and take part in our country's fight to stand tall against racial injustice and inequality," Condor shared on Instagram. "Let's learn more about systemic racism together and how we can bring about change," he said.

 

In the Instagram chat, Centineo was also quoted as saying "Lana and I love each other," as the co-stars remembered the time they spent together shooting the three To All the Boys films. (Always and Forever was shot back-to-back with P.S. I still love you). So when it comes to their onscreen relationship and the shooting of To All The Boys movies, the pair is completely wrapped up (for now).

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

