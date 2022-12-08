LAPILLUS’s Bessie to temporarily halt activities due to health issues, Agency releases statement

On December 8, 2022 it was reported that Bessie, the member of the fourth generation k-pop girl group LAPILLUS , will be halting her activities and schedules for the time being. The reason given is that the idol is facing health issues and will halt her promotions for a complete recovery.

MLD Entertainment released a statement regarding the member via the groups official fancafe. Read the statement below:

“Hello. This is MLD Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our gratitude to fans for giving their love and cheering on Lapillus.

Lapillus member Bessie has recently received a prescription from a medical professional who thinks that it would be best for her to receive adequate rest and stability for the time being due to poor health.

She is currently recovering in a state where daily activities are still possible without being too strenuous, but so far, she is focusing on treatment and recovery while resting.

We prioritise the health of our artists and ask that fans please understand our reasons for making the above decisions.

We would like to once again apologise for causing concern with such sudden news, and we will do everything we can to ensure the speedy recovery of our artist.

Thank you.”

About LAPILLUS

LAPILLUS is a six member girl group under MLD Entertainment. It consists of the members: Chanty, Shana, Yue, Bessie, Seowon, and Haeun. They made their debut on June 20, 2022 with the digital single ‘Hit Ya!’ LAPILLUS made their first comeback since debut on September 22 with their first mini album ‘GIRL’s ROUND Part. 1’ With ‘GRATATA’ as their title track they released the music video. Their fandom name is ‘LAPIS’ meaning ‘Jewel and jewel meet to shine more beautifully.’

Wishing Bessie for her speedy recovery!