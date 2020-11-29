Last Autumn MK Ver1: Lee Min Ho chases crew out of room as he sleeps pantless; Is inseparable from dog Choco

Lee Min Ho shared a video revealing the events that panned out while making the previously released video Last Autumn. Heads up, there is a lot of sleeping Lee Min Ho that will leave you gushing.

If you have been following Lee Min Ho's YouTube channel, you would have come across the video of the actor and his dog in the woods. Titled Last Autumn, Lee Min Ho and his pooch Choco were seen strolling through an empty forest area while capturing the different colours of the fall season. The actor has now shared a video to show everything that went into the making of the breathtaking video. In the eight-minute-long video, The King: Eternal Monarch alum revealed the team was out and about way before the sun rose.

The video began with the sub-director and DOP sneaking into Lee Min Ho's place of rest and startling him in his sleep. Taken by surprise and attempting to gather his thoughts as the behind-the-camera crew quizzed him about the plan of the day. The Heirs star was rambling for a while before he was informed that the director has already left for the location. Lee Min Ho quickly decided to jump out of the bed. However, he had to wait for the crew to leave the room for he confessed he wasn't wearing any pants.

After he dressed up and made his way to the elevator, he was informed that the location is almost 300 km away from their current location and it would take over 3 hours for the team to reach. As they began their journey to the picturesque location, Lee Min Ho informed that the team was picking up their dog Choco on the way.

The little pooch was reunited with the actor after three days and Lee Min Ho was obviously excited. He refused to let go of him, even when he was asleep in the car. As the team reached the destination, the video gives a few glimpses at the efforts taken to make the beautiful video. Check out the video below:

