The Last Hour: Karma Takapa opens up on a potential season two & finds audiences’ response ‘very encouraging’

The Last Hour star Karma Takapa opens up about the cliffhanger ending of season one and if it could lead to a season two. Read further to know more.

The Last Hour season one has proven to be intriguing for the audience especially the ending that left people baffled. The makers chose to not complete the arc of the storyline and have a cliffhanger at the end to hold the audience on the edge. The general response to the show from the netizens has been overwhelmingly positive and one of the lead actor Karma Takapa, in an interview with Indian Express speaks about the audience’s response to the first season and where could the storyline head to if there is a second season.

The makers did not define the ending of the show and here is Karma’s take on the climax, “Such an ending gives you a possibility to explore more. It’s great that the audience wants to delve more into these characters. It is very encouraging.” Karma, before turning into an actor, was an FTII pass out in the course of direction and writing. While his co-directed feature titled Mor Mann Ke Bharam (Chhattisgarhi) won the Special Jury Prize at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2015, his movie Ralang Road (Nepalese) was screened at several film festivals around the world in 2017.

Speaking about facing the camera as a lead for the whole web series instead of being behind the camera, he said, “It all happened with one phone call where he (director Amit Kumar) told me about the series. I thought he wanted me to help him find an actor from the North East for that role. He asked me if I would be interested. I initially refused. But then, I read the script which was fantastic.”

Credits :Indian Express

