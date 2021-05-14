  1. Home
The Last Hour Twitter Review: Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen’s mystery thriller gets mixed reaction from netizens

The Last Hour, starring Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen, has released on the digital platform today and here’s what the netizens have to say about it.
Mumbai
Netizens give a mixed review to Sanjay Kapoor's The Last Hour Netizens give a mixed review to Sanjay Kapoor's The Last Hour
Sanjay Kapoor and Raima Sen have been making a lot of buzz of late courtesy his recent released mystery thriller The Last Hour. The series, which was released on the OTT platform, has been making headlines ever since the makers have released the trailer of the series which has got everyone intrigued. After the substantial buzz, all eyes were on The Last Hour and as the series have released today, it has received a mixed reaction from the audience. In fact, the social media has also been buzzing with opinion for the series.

Expressing the views, one of the Twitter user wrote, “#TheLastHourOnPrime Its very good Series and amazing concept. Very soothing to see Sikkim NE in the Series.” Another user tweeted, “Engaging, nail-biting and mind-blowing. I loved the whole package. #TheLastHourOnPrime Thanks a lot @PrimeVideo #fissionfeatures #KarmaTakapa #SanjayKapoor #ShayleeKrishen #AmitKumar and the team to bring this really magnificent work.” One of the Twitter users was also in awe of Shahana Goswami’s stint in the show and tweeted, “@ShahanaGoswami First day first show, Shahana. Binged on #TheLastHourOnPrime and strongly recommend it to everyone. It is brilliant, riveting storytelling. The entire cast soars. Loved your power packed performance. Kudos”

Take a look at tweets for The Last Hour:

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raima Sen had also shared her eerie experiences. She said, “I think when we were kids, my father’s elder sister, we used to all do a lot of planchet. Now I don't know whether it really worked then or not, but we were always trying to call like dead spirits and dead souls. That used to be our favourite game when we were growing up.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Last Hour’s Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen & Shaylee share their real life eerie experiences

