Last Impressions: Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul’s Doctor Cha makes for an uninteresting but acceptable end

Doctor Cha, a family K-drama running over the medical and comedy genres, began gaining domestic and international fame. Recently, it crossed Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer ‘Itaewon Class’s viewership ratings by achieving 17.98 per cent of its own. As the drama came to an end on June 4 after airing 16 episodes, the viewers’ had mixed reactions. Here’s what we thought of the show.

Doctor Cha Ending Explained

After teetering on the edge of death, with another liver failure threatening to cut her lifespan, Uhm Jung Hwa’s Cha Jeong Seok decides to be stubborn and not accept the donation from either of the two men vying for her attention. While she seeks freedom like none other by finding a liking for riding motorbikes, the danger rises faster than ever. Her husband Seo In Ho (Kim Byung Chul) unmoving at first notices her acceptance of her fate as Cha Jeong Seok wraps up her life by leaving no parts of herself with the family. However, as he finally agrees to a divorce, she accepts his liver and lets Dr. Roy Kim (Min Woo Hyuk) lead the operation. Separated from the clutches of her married life, she rejects the love of her doctor and begins living by herself, frequently meeting her family.

On the other hand, she accepts Choi Seung Hee’s apology (Myung Sebin) for all the wrongdoings. Seo In Ho begrudgingly separates from his wife and breaks up with his girlfriend. Cha Jeong Seok taking the time to speak with Choi Eun Seo who is Choi Seung Hee and Seo In Ho’s daughter, has to be our favorite bit from the episode. She reassures the child that it is the adults who are at fault and should be blamed and not the children. In the end, it all ends well for everyone.

Final review of Doctor Cha

At first, the show came off as another one of the dramas that will get buried under the pile of releases every year, however, it soon set itself apart with class acting from the leads and fantastic comic relief timing that can rival some of the most-loved comedy dramas. From the get-go, it was clear how everyone would despise Kim Byung Chul’s character, and not one scene showed any ounce of possible redemption for him. The finale was different though, as it suddenly turned dark around Seo In Ho who noticed years of his wife’s hard work and decided to let go of his greed. It seemed out of character almost. At times, it seemed as if his role was trying to be rescued after pulling through 15 episodes worth of questionable behavior.

Advertisement

Min Woo Hyuk and Uhm Jung Hwa’s relationship

We never really expected Cha Jeong Seok and Roy Kim to end up together and the show did not push their romance arc making it very obvious for us. However, the anti-climatic rejection and his quick (not-so-quickly in the actual timeline of the show) moving on again seemed off-beat.

All in all, the show gave us a lot to enjoy and look back on, surprisingly resonating with a large amount of audience. However, the end took away from the glory with its watered-down and anti-climatic closure, seemingly trying to have a happy ending for all characters, leaving the viewers high and dry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Doctor Cha cast and crew flying to Vietnam for reward vacation after high viewership ratings? Details here