Late actor Lee Sun Kyun's alleged blackmailer has a history of extortion cases against her: Reports

Trigger Warning: The below article contains mention of drug use and possible suicide

Late Lee Sun Kyun's recent case takes an unexpected turn with the exposure of an alleged habitual extortionist. This revelation adds a distressing layer to the ongoing saga, amplifying the somber atmosphere surrounding the mourning of the versatile actor's untimely passing.

Alleged blackmailer of late Lee Sun Kyun reportedly a habitual extortionist

In a recent development, a woman in her twenties accused of extorting 50 million KRW from the late Lee Sun Kyun has surfaced as a habitual scammer. According to a K-media report, labeled 'A' by the media, she allegedly duped several men she met on a dating app, fabricating stories like pregnancy or medical emergencies to extract money.

Using threats and false claims of paternity, 'A' manipulated some individuals into sending money, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars. However, one skeptical man underwent a paternity test that debunked the allegations.

Facing charges of extortion and blackmail, the 28-year-old 'A' evaded court appearances, prompting an arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Investigation Unit of the Incheon Police Agency. Notably, 'A' is also linked to exposing Lee Sun Kyun's personal life and coercively threatening him regarding his association with entertainment figure Kim.

More details about Lee Sun Kyun’s case

Lee Sun Kyun, born on March 2, 1975, left an indelible mark on South Korean entertainment with his versatile performances. From acclaimed films like Helpless and A Hard Day to global recognition in Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, he earned accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award. Beginning in musical theater, he found success in TV dramas, notably Coffee Prince in 2007, before transitioning to cinema with critically acclaimed roles, including a Best Actor award for Paju in 2009.

Married to actress Jeon Hye Jin since 2009, they shared a loving bond and raised two sons. However, in October 2023, controversy arose with reports of alleged drug use, leading to his withdrawal from a drama despite negative test results. His unexpected passing on December 27, 2023, at 48, left the industry in mourning.

Discovered deceased in a vehicle near Waryong Park, police investigations are underway to determine the circumstances. The funeral, held on December 29 at Seoul National University Hospital, saw a somber atmosphere as fellow actors and family bid farewell during the procession, led by Lee Sun Kyun's eldest son, carrying a portrait of his father. Jeon Hye Jin, visibly distraught, held their son's hand, supported by those around her.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

