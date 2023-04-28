Late ASTRO member Moonbin's memorial space moved to Fantagio's rooftop; To be open till June

On April 28 KST, Fantagio, the talent agency for the South Korean boy band ASTRO, announced through the group's official fan cafe that they will be extending the visitation period for the memorial space dedicated to the late member Moonbin. The agency stated that they have taken into consideration the requests of numerous fans who were unable to visit the space due to limited time.

Moonbin: Fantagio moves memorial space, extends visit until June

The visitation period will now be extended until June 6th. This date marks the 49th day since Moonbin's passing. Additionally, Fantagio stated that they plan to move and make adjustments to the memorial space to allow visitors to mourn without interruption.

Moonbin passed away on April 19th at the young age of 25. He was a beloved member of ASTRO, which debuted in 2016 under Fantagio's management. The news of his passing shocked and saddened fans around the world.

Previously, the memorial space was spread out between the front entrance to Fantagio, the parking deck, and the rear of the building. However, beginning April 28, only the memorial space prepared in the parking deck will be open for visitors until April 30. The agency has asked fans to be aware that the building is occupied not only by Fantagio but other occupants and to avoid visiting any other floors except for the memorial space on the rooftop.

Fan letters and gifts to Moonbin to be preserved as it is

Fantagio also assured fans that all letters and gifts left in the memorial space will be preserved in their original conditions. To ensure the preservation of materials, items will be collected periodically from the spots in which they were left.

The new location for the memorial space on the rooftop is expected to provide a more peaceful and private setting for fans to mourn the loss of Moonbin. As previously reported, the visitation period for the memorial space has been extended until June 6, which marks the 49th day since Moonbin's passing. This tradition is widely held in Korea, as it is believed that it takes 49 days for the spirit of the deceased to reach the next realm after passing from the human realm.

