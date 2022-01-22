Late night host Jimmy Kimmel faces flak over comparing BTS to COVID-19 during Ashley Park’s appearance

In another example of distasteful humour at the expense of Asians, late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel from ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ has compared megastar South Korean boy group BTS to the ongoing virus spread of COVID-19. On singer and actor Ashley Park’s appearance that aired on January 21, Jimmy Kimmel can be seen talking about the fangirling that she did after being noticed by BTS.

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned BTS’ appearance on the show and also added how the fans, ARMY camped outside before their arrival. He further poked fun at the fans’ dedication by saying, “They might still be out in the parking lot” and remarked how one needs to be careful with the fans as they “can attack”. On Ashley Park’s revelation of being a part of the fandom, he tried to ease the waters by saying, “then you won’t get attacked”.

As the actor detailed out her feelings as a fan, she also mentioned how the BTS members opened up their personal Instagram accounts just in time for the second season of ‘Emily in Paris’. The late night show host remarked how “even Donald Trump is not allowed to have that” referring to the suspension of the former US President’s account.

Further, Ashley Park mentioned how she was shocked at BTS’ RM sharing his reaction to her cover of ‘Dynamite’ and how fellow member V’s update of the whole scene on his own account left her speechless. She also recalled being unable to move or react due to the shock and then went on to reveal how she was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus to which Jimmy Kimmel said, “You thought it was BTS fever”. His next words came in as, “They’re both very dangerous. You’re lucky to come out of those alive.” Check out the interview below.

Fans expressed rage over the host’s racist comments and have called him out for the same. What are your opinions on this? Let us know below.

