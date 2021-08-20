Late Surekha Sikri's last feature film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai set to release next month

National award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passed away last month leaving behind a void in the industry. The veteran actress who floored the television space as well as on the big screen, will be seen in her last feature film. According to reports, Surekha Sikri's last feature film titled Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai will be releasing next month.

The film will be taking the OTT route and releasing on ZEE5. It stars Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti and Vijay Raaz among others. The film is based on the real-life incident when ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ was written on a currency note, and it went viral. According to the makers, “Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, is about a young man Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town’s heartbeat and a girl way out of his league. The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What follows is a comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.”

Surekha Sikri's role, however, is under wraps at the moment. Take a look at the film's poster below:

Balika Vadhu actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 after being unwell for several months. She had also suffered a brain stroke last year. On 16 July, the veteran actor breathed her last and eventually succumbed due to cardiac arrest. Several of her colleagues over the years took to social media to reminisce her as an actor.

"An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am. Thank you for the beautiful memories. #RIPSurekhaSikri," Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana had written.

