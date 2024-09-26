Latest 7 medical K-dramas to check out: Daily Dose of Sunshine, Doctor Slump and more

Ever wondered what it's like to be a doctor in South Korea? Well, K-dramas offer a fascinating glimpse into the world of medicine, complete with heart-wrenching stories, intense surgeries, and heartwarming friendships. If you're looking for a blend of drama, romance, and medical knowledge, these top medical K-dramas are a must-watch.

Hospital Playlist

Set in Yulje Medical Center, the Hospital Playlist follows five doctors across different specialties, including a hepatobiliary surgeon and a pediatric surgeon. The series beautifully intertwines their personal and professional lives, showcasing the challenges they face while also highlighting their deep friendships and shared love for music as they form a band called Mido and Falasol.

The show is praised for its realistic portrayal of medical situations and the emotional growth of its characters, making it a heartwarming watch for fans of the genre.

Dr. Romantic

Dr. Romantic, also known as Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim, revolves around Boo Yong-Joo, an eccentric yet highly skilled surgeon who mentors young doctors at the struggling Doldam Hospital.

The series emphasizes themes of compassion and integrity in medicine while exploring the personal journeys of its characters as they confront ethical dilemmas and adversity. Its engaging storytelling and character development have made it a favorite among viewers.

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine focuses on Jung Da-eun, a doctor who transitions from general medicine to psychiatry. The series highlights her mission to bring positivity to her patients and coworkers in the psychiatric unit, offering a refreshing perspective on mental health within the medical drama genre. It explores the importance of empathy and understanding in patient care, making it a unique addition to K-drama offerings.

Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a romantic medical comedy-drama featuring two former high school rivals, Nam Ha-neul and Yeo Jeong-woo, who find themselves out of work as doctors due to unfortunate events. Living together in a small apartment, they navigate their past rivalry while developing a new bond. This lighthearted series combines humor with heartfelt moments as they rediscover their passion for medicine and each other.

Doctor Cha

Doctor Cha tells the story of a doctor running a clinic in a small town who becomes embroiled in the secrets and mysteries surrounding his patients. This drama blends elements of suspense with medical themes, offering viewers an intriguing look at how personal lives intersect with professional duties in healthcare settings.

Ghost Doctor

In Ghost Doctor, genius surgeon Cha Young Min's spirit possesses the body of resident surgeon Go Seung Tak after a strange accident. As Young Min gains Seung Tak's medical skills, he becomes the talk of the town.

The series explores the dynamic between the arrogant Young Min and the kind-hearted Seung Tak, as well as the suspicions of Young Min's girlfriend about Seung Tak's sudden abilities. This medical fantasy drama offers a unique twist on the genre.

Family by Choice

Family by Choice is an upcoming K-drama set to premiere on October 9, 2024. Starring Hwang In Yeop as Kim San Ha, a charming doctor with a mysterious past, the series follows three friends who are not biologically related but consider each other family.

After a decade apart, they reunite to confront their shared memories and unspoken feelings. The drama explores themes of friendship, love, and the bonds that form through shared experiences, inspired by the popular Chinese series Go Ahead. The cast also includes Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung.

