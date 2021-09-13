Latin artist Ozuna surprisingly confirms collaboration with BLACKPINK? Find out

On September 12, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna confirmed his collaboration with BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion and DJ Snake. On the red carpet of VMA 2021, Ozuna personally shared that a special collaboration was coming up next in his discography. Explaining that he is revealing this information for the first time, he said, “…DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, BLACKPINK, and Ozuna. It’s coming up next."

.@ozuna debuted his new single #LaFunka at tonight's #VMAs! Ahead of the show, he spoke with @Dometi_ about what it feels to return to the @vmas stage and his upcoming single, which will feature @theestallion and #BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/S6XX6CliRD — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) September 13, 2021

Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, known simply by his surname Ozuna, is a Puerto Rican singer. All five of his studio albums have topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, with Aura (2018) charting at number seven on the Billboard 200. His musical style is primarily reggaeton and trap, but he has collaborated with artists spanning a variety of genres, including reggae, bachata, and moombahton. Since the beginning of his career, he has sold around 15 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time. Ozuna has the most one billion-view videos on YouTube of any artist and has won two Latin Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, twelve Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Guinness World Records, among other accolades.

On September 10 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), Lisa dropped her highly anticipated solo debut album and BLINKs certainly can not keep calm! The multi-talented BLACKPINK member looked absolutely stunning while taking her first step as a soloist. On September 10, BLACKPINK’s maknae released her debut solo album called ‘LALISA’ worldwide, along with the title song of the same name. A b-side named ‘MONEY’ is also a part of the single album. The marvellous music video for ‘LALISA’ was dropped at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on YouTube and crossed the 10 million views mark under 90 minutes making it the fastest debut music video to do so.

