Laughter unfurls at script reading for Cha Tae Hyun & Jung Jin Young's upcoming drama Police Class

Pictures from the first script reading of "Police Class" were released.

KBS2 TV's new Monday-Tuesday drama Police Class is a story set in the campus of a National Police University. It focuses on a veteran detective and a former hacker who meet on the grounds of the university as professor and a freshman. They form a team for a joint investigation.

At the script reading location, some of the main actors who will lead Police Class - Cha Tae Hyun, Jung Jin Young, Lee Jong Hyuk, and Hong Soo Hyun - gathered together with other cast members of the series. As the reading began in earnest, the actors quickly melted into their roles and worked together perfectly.

Cha Tae Hyun, who takes on the role of veteran detective Yoo Dong Man, carried his part playfully and skilfully. Jung Jin Young, who plays Kang Seon Ho, a genius hacker and a freshman at the National Police University, boasted a pure boyish beauty and a sexy genius charm. Lee Jong Hyuk portrayed the charisma of Kwon Hyuk Pil, a law professor at the National Police University, and Hong Soo Hyun played the cheerful and bubbly judo professor Choi Hee Soo. Kang Shin Il showed the aspect of a reliable leader as the public administration professor Seo Sang Hak.

In particular, the combination of actors who will lead the dazzling growth story of young people as freshmen of the police university attracted attention. Lee Dal played the energetic atmosphere maker No Beom Tae, Yoo Young Jae showed off Jo Joon Wook youthful and lovely charm, Choo Young Woo who added some seriousness to the scene with Park Min Kyu. Each actor showed their presence to the fullest, further enhancing the level of immersion.

Krystal Jung takes on the role of Oh Gang-hee, a freshman with a strong mind and a sense of duty. Based on her skilled character expression, she is expected to lead a development full of fun at the center of the university with Cha Tae Hyun and Jung Jin Young.

The script reading of Police Class was conducted in a friendly atmosphere with peals of laughter, signaling a pleasant start. The exciting script and the colourful chemistry of the actors are indicating the birth of a drama full of fun. The kind of campus story will unfold in the National Police University is already making hearts beat.

Taking over the slot of At a Distance, Spring Is Green, the series will begin broadcast in the second half of this year.

