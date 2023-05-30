Law Cafe star Lee Seung Gi suddenly deletes all his Instagram posts; Agency shares brief response

On May 30th, Lee Seung Gi's Instagram had all posts and profile pictures erased. Instagram has been Lee Seung Gi's medium of communication with followers. His marriage to actor Lee Da In, as well as his position regarding the dispute over the non-settlement of music revenue with his former agency Hook Entertainment, have been made public via social media. As a result, inquiries are being raised regarding the reason he deleted the posts. Regarding the incident, his agency Human Made confirmed that he had deleted all the posts on his own volition. They did not explain why he did it or if there will be any other changes.

Lee Seung Gi is currently appearing in entertainment shows like 'Strong Heart League' on SBS and 'Brother Ramen' on TV Chosun, and the film 'Big Family' is about to come out this year. At the creation occasion of JTBC's 'Peak Time' held in February, he anticipated a rebound as a vocalist, saying that the approaching year is the twentieth commemoration of his presentation, so he figures it will give him the best strength artistically. In like manner, netizens conjecture that Lee Seung Gi, who confronted different issues like debates with his previous organization and marriage, has an individual shift in perspective.

Lee Seung Gi sent an image of the food to his significant other, Lee Da In, saying, "I need to send her what I'm eating" prior to eating a late-night nibble on Brother Ramen', which was released on May 29th. When Kang Ho Dong inquired about his wife's proposal, he responded that he thought it would be significant, but that in his case it was just words without much preparation. Kang Ho Dong told Lee Seung Gi, who he has had a relationship with in media outlets for such countless years that since he has gotten a ton of affection, he shouldn't lose his unique thought process, put his sentiments into it and reimburse with more prominent satisfaction and joy as a superior entertainer, vocalist, and performer to the fans.

