Law School achieves its best ratings yet & Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri's My Roommate is a Gumiho witnesses drop

Our favourite drama series gives us joy and happiness and the love is reflected in the ratings of the drama. We are back with a ratings update on our favourite dramas. Kim Bum starrer Law School has hit a new personal best in viewership ratings! According to Nielsen Korea, the May 27 episode of Law School garnered average nationwide ratings of 6.891 percent. This is a new record from its previous personal best of 6.249 percent in episode 11.

Previously Law School recorded average nationwide ratings of 6.249 percent. This is amazing considering the show faced tough competition from Lee Seung Gi's Mouse which aired its finale episode then. On the other hand, Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri's new drama, My Roommate Is A Gumiho witnessed a slight dip in ratings since the premiere episode. My Roommate is a Gumiho aired its second episode to ratings of 4.279 percent, a decrease from its premiere ratings of 5.282 percent.

Adapted from the eponymous webtoon, My Roommate Is A Gumiho is a fantasy romance comedy-drama between Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong), a smart and handsome professor, who also happens to be a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox. To become a human, he collects human energy in a bead. Soon, he is set to become a human. However, life changes when Lee Dam (Hyeri) a university student accidentally swallows the bead. Shin Woo Yeo suggests they live together to figure out this problem. Lee Dam, who never had a boyfriend before, will now live with Shin Woo Yeo!

