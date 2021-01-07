Law School: Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah send a coffee truck to support Tale Of The Nine Tailed co star Kim Bum

Kim Bum was overjoyed to have a coffee truck sent over by his Tale of the Nine Tailed co-stars Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah. The 31-year-old actor is seen ecstatically posing next to the customised truck in the happy snaps shared on his Instagram page.

After making us feel major second lead syndrome for his beloved Tale of the Nine Tailed character Lee Rang, Kim Bum has already shifted gears to his next project titled Law School, which is an upcoming JTBC drama. However, the friendship shared with his Tale of the Nine Tailed co-stars is still going strong as Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah had a special gift for the 31-year-old actor.

Taking to Instagram, Bum revealed to his fans that Dong-wook and Bo-ah had sent a customised coffee truck to show their support for his new project. In his IG caption, an overjoyed Kim wrote via Soompi, "The hyung and the human I miss dearly. For the first time in a long while," along with many crying-laughing emojis and a fox emoji in reference to their popular tvN drama. In the photos shared, an ecstatic Bum is seen happily posing next to the customised truck while keeping it warm in an oversized black winter jacket. The adorable way in which he stares at Dong-wook and Bo-ah's photo is too cute to handle.

As for the banners in the customised truck, the banner on top of the truck reads as, "Congratulations to Han Joon-hwi [Kim Bum’s Law School character] for being admitted to Hanguk University Law School at the top of his class," along with a winking and laughing fox emojis. The banner which has Dong-wook and Bo-ah's photo in it hilariously reads as, "Rang [Lee, Kim Bum's Tale of the Nine Tailed character]! Enjoy [the coffee], and don’t make trouble there! Please take good care of our Sang-bum [Kim Bum’s real name]. Find strength, everyone on the Law School team! From Jo Bo-ah and Lee Dong-wook," along with a winking and laughing fox emojis. Moreover, a third banner right next to the truck reads as, "We’re cheering on the drama Law School and actor Kim Bum’s character Joon-hwi. Good luck to our baby fox Kim Bum!"

Check out Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah's thoughtful gift to Kim Bum on the set of Law School below:

We adore this friendship and how!

Meanwhile, Law School will premiere in the first half of 2021.

