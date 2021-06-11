Law School & Sell Your Haunted House ends on solid ratings; My Roommate Is A Gumiho sees a drop in ratings

The weekly report card of our favourite drama ratings is here! Read on to find out.

Our favourite K-dramas bring us an insurmountable amount of joy and happiness, but unfortunately, the television ratings for the dramas may bring unhappiness for the makers of the drama. We have the weekly ratings report card of three of our favourite dramas - My Roommate Is A Gumiho, Law School and Sell Your Haunted House. The former is an ongoing drama, the latter two dramas ended their run yesterday.

Both KBS 2TV’s Sell Your Haunted House starring Jang Na Ra and Jung Yong Hwa and JTBC’s Law School starring Kim Bum and Ryu Hye Young have come to an end! Law School ended on steady ratings, earning a nationwide average of 6.1 percent for its series finale. Sell Your Haunted House also achieved relatively stable viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama scored average nationwide ratings of 4.3 percent and 5.5 percent for its two parts.

Meanwhile, Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri's My Roommate Is a Gumiho is the only drama currently airing around this time slot. However, My Roommate Is a Gumiho witnessed a drop in ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the June 10 episode of My Roommate Is a Gumiho recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.688 percent, a drop from the last episode’s 4.304 percent. Instead, the Hospital Playlist camping special variety show had the highest ratings on tvN that night, with 4.192 percent!

