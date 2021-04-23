Lawless Lawyer, Ms. Hammurabi & more: 6 Legal dramas to make your weekend watch more gripping!

We've got an amazing list of legal KDramas waiting for you here. Take a look!

There are times when you might not want to watch some romcom or cheesy KDramas. Times when it feels like you need to throw in and watch something gritty, something that dances between crime and legal mumbo jumbo. Watching a particular arrogant character run circles around the cops when suddenly they manage to trip him up straight into the cells? We all ache for that raw, satisfaction watching the smiles drain from their smug faces. At least some times.

So today, we’re bringing a list of some of the best courtroom KDramas that’ll satisfy your curiosity. Excellent dramas are ones that keep you guessing what’s going to come next. These dramas build up the suspense wonderfully, and watching amazing legal minds go all out against each other in a power battle - well, who doesn’t love it? So read on and find which legal drama you should binge this week!

Lawless Lawyer

Starting off with a bang, we have one of the best legal KDramas in recent years. Wondering what makes it so good? Well, interesting plot, amazing character arcs, great back and forth battles, and a rogue with a moral compass. A bit like James Spader’s iconic Alan Shore, Bong Sang Pil (Lee Joon Gi) is a reckless man, who plays dirty, is seductive, but puts down bad guys faster than you can say ‘noodles’ (Not literally). He teams up with Ha Jae Yi (Seo Yea Ji) to put criminals behind the bars and find the people responsible for his mother’s death. Also featuring superb antagonists such as Cha Moon Sook (Lee Hye Young) and Ahn Oh Joo (Choi Min Soo), this drama is a fantastic watch.

Innocent Defendant

This drama is rather unique. Most drama cliches go from rags to riches, while the other way doesn’t really come up a lot. ‘Innocent Defendant’ treads the road less travelled by, and does it good. Park Jung Woo (Ji Sung) is the top prosecutor in Seoul’s Central District and never loses a case. Things happen, he finds himself on death row, and has to defend himself after suffering temporary amnesia. Featuring a strong cast of Uhm Ki Joon, Kwon Yu Ri, Oh Chang Seok and many more. A definite must watch that keeps you on your toes, with a really tight can-they-make-it-in-time?

Ms. Hammurabi

With a fresh take on the legal trope, ‘Ms. Hammurabi’ revolves around the lives of judges, and not lawyers. Written by Moon Yoo Seok, actual chief judge of the Seoul Eastern District Court, this drama is based on his novel of the same title. The story involves harried lives led by judges, the decisions they constantly need to make and the consequences those have on the people. A compelling drama, it features a stellar cast, the likes of which include Go Ara, Kim Myung Soo, Sung Dong Il, Ryu Deok Hwan, Lee Elijah and more. ‘Ms. Hammurabi ensnares your attention by its varied characters, and keeps you hooked for more.

Suspicious Partner

This drama features all the scenes that tick the boxes for a legal drama. Trouble brewing in the plot? Check. Intense scenes prepping for court? Check. Blazing courtroom battles? Check. Additionally, it also includes a fulfilling romance between the leads, especially considering their chemistry feels extremely natural and real. The story follows a prosecutor and his intern who becomes the chief accused in a murder. How they come together and go about the investigation is very intriguing.

Witch’s Court

‘Witch’s Court’ weaves a story that doesn’t get told much, but absolutely needs to be. It involves lawyers who work in the sex crimes unit. It offers a view into the lives of sex workers and the difficulties they face on a constant basis. The culture, how they’re perceived and the basic amenities and rights they do not get because of their work alone, showcases information that eludes the majority of the population. The portrayal of Ma Yi Deum (Jung Ryeo Won) and of Yeo Jin Wook (Yoon Hyun Min) as the rigid, straight up ace lawyer and amateur prosecutor is stunning. The way their tense chemistry grinds each other up, but still works out for the case has been written very well. A show that’s well worth the watch.

Remember: War of the Son

A cliché done well, this drama pits David against a group of Goliaths. Seo Jin Woo (Yoo Seung Ho) has a condition where he can remember every moment of every day. He puts abilities to advantage and tries to prove the innocence of his wrongfully convicted father. With the support of Lee In Ah (Park Min Young) and later Park Dong Ho (Park Sung Woong), he fights a constantly growing mountain of corruption by the rich and powerful. A tale of greed, corruption, betrayal, and hope, determination, love, this drama pulls out all the stops on this rollercoaster of emotion. An amazing watch for sure.

Which legal KDrama is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

