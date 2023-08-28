Layover: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung displays different personalities in 3rd set of concept photos

On August 28 at 8:30 PM IST (12:00 AM KST), BIGHIT MUSIC released the newest concept photo of BTS’ V’s Layover. In these concept photos, BTS member V looks like a rockstar in some- with his black leather jacket, styled hair and smudged eye makeup. In the other ones, he has a more laid back look with the muted tones, ruffled hair as though he just rolled out of bed. Some pictures were taken during his MV shoots for Love Me Again, Rainy Days and the upcoming track Blue.

BTS’ V’s 3rd set of concept photos for Layover:

In the last two sets of concept photos, V has managed to break the norms of concept photo sessions. Usually, K-pop concept photos have elaborate backgrounds, fancy/avant garde outfits and lots of makeup. Here, V looks like he is in his element. Dressed in his usual wear, Taehyung takes us around through his lazy days in the form of pictures. He even incorporated his furry friend Yeontan. The pictures look easy but his visuals look as sharp and handsome as always. The concept photos go hand in hand with his album, which also feel like a warm hug to the fans.

BTS’ V’s Layover’s activities:

Love Me Again, which was pre-released by BTS member V on August 11th, topped the Billboard main single chart, according to the previous chart (as of August 26) that was published on August 22 by Billboard. It entered the Hot 100 at number 96. Love Me Again is a track which is part of V's first solo album Layover, which will be unveiled on September eighth. Love Me Again came in first place in Digital Song Sales, third in Digital Song Sales, sixth in Global (excl. the US), and 12th in Global 200. Another pre-release song, Rainy Days, came in fourth place in Digital Song Sales.

BTS’ V’s Blue MV teaser:

V shared a teaser for the music video for the song Blue, which is from his first solo album, Layover. The second teaser video showed V as if he was desperately looking for someone, following the release of the first teaser video on February 22. As he gets out of the car, the video comes to a close with the sound of a phone call focused on V, who is driving with an unexplainable expression in his eyes.

