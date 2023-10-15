Layover: BTS' V becomes only K-pop soloist to spend five weeks on UK Official Charts

BTS' V who made his solo debut with his first album Layover is still going strong on the music charts around the world. This time the Slow Dancing singer has created a new record on the UK Officials Chart with his album Layover. Layover was released on September 8 with six tracks and received much love and praise from his fans.

Layover spends five weeks on UK Official Charts

Layover is creating waves in the British music market by having the longest chart presence which in turn is helping BTS' V write history as a soloist on the British music charts. Previously, BTS V’s solo album Layover debuted at number one in three categories - the Single Downloads Chart, Single Sales Chart, and Album Downloads Chart - making him the first K-pop solo artist to accomplish such a feat. During the album entering its fifth week, Layover climbed to ninth place on the UK Official Album Downloads Chart, while Layover's lead single, Slow Dancing also rose on both the UK Official Single Downloads Chart and the Single Sales Chart.

BTS’ V became the longest-charting K-pop soloist on the UK Official Chart as a result of this achievement. Other songs on Layover such as Rainy Days, Love Me Again, Blue, and For Us charted for five weeks in both single downloads and sales chart categories. Meanwhile, BTS’ V’s Layover is doing well on the UK iTunes Album Chart, being at the top of the chart and outperforming releases by well-known pop acts such as Drake, Ed Sheeran, and ABBA.

BTS' V's recent activities

BTS' V recently wrapped up his first-ever fan meeting titled Vicnic successfully. The fan meeting was held at an open-air amphitheater located in Kyunghee University's Global Campus in Suwon, South Korea. BTS' Jimin made a surprise appearance at his fan meeting and gave fans their favorite 'vmin' moments. BTS' V also wished BTS' Jimin on his birthday by gifting Jimin his elf-style edited photograph. BTS' V was also present on Jungkook's Music Bank recording set where he came to show his support for the golden maknae.

