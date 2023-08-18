Layover: BTS’ V confirms official release of Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower in promotion schedule

On August 18, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second promotion schedule for BTS’ V’s solo album Layover. Fans are excited for the new songs as well as the official releases of the fan-favorite songs of the artist- Scenery, Winter Bear and Snow Flower, which will release on August 28 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Before that, the 2 MV teasers for Blue will be out on August 22 and 25, respectively at 12 AM KST (8:30 PM IST).

BTS’ V’s 2nd promotion schedule for Layover:

After that, he will be releasing the 3rd and 4th set of photos on August 29 and September 6, respectively. September 8 is important as he will be unveiling the MV for title track Slow Dancing and full album. The schedule looks similar to the first one with the writing. The addition of cute photos of V and his furry friend Yeontan has the hearts of the fans melting! They are also excited to hear the three previously released solo songs of Taehyung as well as the new songs from the upcoming album. The album has been gaining a lot of attention for its unique promotion, thanks to the genius of ADOR’s Min Hee Jin, the creator of NewJeans. Coupled with BTS’ V’s unique outlook, the previously released MVs have been received extremely well as seen on charts and increasing views on YouTube.

BTS’ V’s achievements:

V's pre-released tracks Rainy Days and Love Me Again arose as hot topics as they took up No. 1 and No. 2 on the overall iTunes' Top Songs chart simultaneously when it was released on August eleventh. Rainy Days established an all-kill record by topping the iTunes charts in the US, Europe and other regions, where it is supposed to be especially challenging to top iTunes' Top Songs. With this, Rainy Days turned into V's third song to take over 10 of the world's biggest music markets. Love Me Again, on the other hand, took second place on iTunes charts, displaying its hand in popularizing the underrated genres in K-pop. The music video also occupied the top spot for Most Popular Music Videos in The World as soon as it was released.

