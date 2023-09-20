Layover: BTS' V is first K-pop soloist to debut album on Spotify with over 100 million streams in first week

BTS' V who made his solo debut with the album Layover, has set a new record as a soloist. BTS' V has achieved massive records in sales and streams of the album as a K-pop soloist. With this, BTS' V proves his dominating presence in the K-pop music industry. His first studio album Layover was released on September 8 with six tracks.

BTS' V becomes a double million-seller after 23 years

BTS' V's Layover crossed over 100 million streams on Spotify in its first week. All the tracks from the album combined helped Layover reach this many streams despite having fewer tracks compared to a general full-length album. Layover as a whole album has garnered 101.4 million streams in its first week. BTS' V's album Layover earned a total of 2,101,974 sales in its first week since release, taking home the title of being the best-selling album by a solo artist in the history of Hanteo Charts. Layover also recorded the highest volume of sales on its first day of release. With this new achievement, BTS' V becomes the first solo artist to have a 'Double Million Seller' status in 23 years since the release of Jo Sung Mo's Let Me Love in 2000.

BTS’ V’s recent activities

BTS' V released the last music video for the track For Us from the album Layover. For Us is the last track on the album to receive a music video. All 5 tracks on the album now have their own music video and one bonus track is the piano version of Slow Dancing. BTS' V has been actively promoting his album on various music shows. He even did a trendy dance challenge of Dynamic Duo's Smoke which is choreographed by Bada Lee. Recently, he also made an appearance at the Noice's pop-up store event along with his fellow Wooga Squad members.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Seven by BTS' Jungkook spends 9 weeks at No 1 on Billboard Global Excl US charts; becomes longest-running song