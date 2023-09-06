Layover: Here's what we know about BTS' V's solo debut including Slow Dancing music video, Blue MV, more

BTS member V is all set to make his solo debut with the album Layover in a few days. From the title song Slow Dancing to the music video of the B-side track Blue, Here's everything that you need to know about this highly anticipated album.

V's solo debut song Slow Dancing

V will be releasing his most awaited solo debut song Slow Dancing on September 1 alongside the album Layover. He previously dropped a little hint about the song on Melon, a South Korean online music store and music streaming platform. The lyrics which were written in his handwriting say, "Maybe we could be slow dancing". According to the agency, the title tune of this album is a '70s romantic soul-style track that emits a laid-back and free-spirited state of mind. The music video will also be available on the same day as the song release. Meanwhile, it is known that the ADOR CEO and director Min Hee Jin have joined hands with V on this album. It is expected that the album and song will show V's music taste and genre in the best way possible.

V's Blue Music Video

The singer has previously released music videos of his side tracks in August and hinted at the release of another MV which has kept fans captivated. The song Blue which will be available for fans to listen to on September 8, however, the music video is scheduled to come out five days after his debut on September 13. Looking at the teasers of the song, fans said that it is going to be a legend as V is seen to be turning up on someone's door knocking on it. The tinted monotone teaser has intrigued fans as they wait for its release.

About Layover

The album will consist of a total of six songs including Slow Dancing and its instrumental version along with the pre-released songs Love Me Again and Rainy Days. The other two tracks are Blue and For Us. The album is scheduled to be available on major music streaming platforms on September 8, 1 PM KST.

