Le Jazz de V: BTS’ Taehyung presents beautiful renditions of Fred Astaire’s Cheek To Cheek and more

On June 16, BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shared his cover for Bing Crosby’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Fred Astaire’s classic song Cheek To Cheek. He showed his talent as a jazz singer. Known for his love for jazz, his baritone voice coupled with the beautiful strings and airy vocals with Minna Seo gave the feeling of walking down the streets of Paris late at night. He also scatted beautifully as well. The Bing Crosby song has been covered by many but V kept the tone of the original song in the best way possible. The reaction proves that it was an amazing surprise by him.

BTS’ V’s activities:

V included the caption 'Thrilling' in a photo and video that he shared on his Instagram on June 16th. V is seen receiving a caricature in the recently released image. With the phrase 'heart beating', he demonstrated that he was anticipating his own caricature. But when V saw his finished caricature, he laughed out loud. By posting a picture with the caption "Beard detail on the chin..." on it, he gave off the impression of being nice. The caricature was very funny to the fans. V, who was in Paris, France, for a business trip, shared details of his day-to-day life in Montmartre. His radiant appearance, even when dressed in casual attire, caught everyone's attention.

BTS’ FESTA:

June 13, is the 10th debut anniversary for BTS, which is a big milestone for the group but it's even more important as two members are currently serving in the military and the rest are busy with solo activities. V shared a number of brief videos via his Instagram story. He designed each video so that when all of the videos are combined to form a single letter. He inserted a phrase into each video. V acknowledged that it had been ten years since they made their debut and expressed his gratitude to the audience in the video. He expresses his gratitude to them for their ten years of support for his members and the happy times they shared. He expressed his thanks to them once more and stated that they have achieved great heights thanks to ARMYs. "In the future, take care of your health and only have happy days," he added. "That's all we can hope for. There are a plethora of videos. On the 20th anniversary, I will release it again. Bye"

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS’ Jimin serenades ARMYs with live clip of hidden track Letter from solo album FACE

Advertisement