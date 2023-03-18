LE SSERAFIM achieves personal milestone as latest comeback ANTIFRAGILE crosses 200 million streams on Spotify

LE SSERAFIM achieved 200 million streams for ANTIFRAGILE on Spotify.

According to the latest data (as of March 15) announced by Spotify, the world's largest music streaming company, on March 17th, LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album title song ANTIFRAGILE has surpassed 200 million views on Spotify. 'ANTIFRAGILE' was listed on the Spotify global 'Daily Top Song' for 136 days, and in the global 'Weekly Top Song', it set a record for 20 consecutive weeks, succeeding in a long-term box office hit. LE SSERAFIM proved the continued interest of music fans around the world by maintaining more than 9.1 million 'Monthly Listeners' (the number of listeners in the last 28 days) even during the inactive period. This song has exceeded 90 million cumulative plays based on the latest weekly chart (as of March 20) announced by Japan's Oricon, and is on the verge of receiving a platinum certification given by the Recording Industry Association of Japan to songs that have been played more than 100 million times.

LE SSERAFIM will release a new album in early May and start a comeback. After the release of the album, LE SSERAFIM plans to meet with fans through various activities such as appearing on music shows. This comeback is expected to be a full-fledged activity in the second year of the debut of LE SSERAFIM, who has established itself as one of the representative K-pop girl groups. LE SSERAFIM's Japanese debut single FEARLESS exceeded 500,000 copies as of February and obtained Double Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

LE SSERAFIM is the first K-pop group to reach the 'double platinum' rank with a local debut single. This is K-pop's first achievement in 20 years since the association's certification standards were changed in July 2003, and LE SSERAFIM is the only team to record shipments of more than 500,000 copies with their debut single in Japan even when the target is expanded to foreign female groups. According to the latest chart (as of March 18) announced by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on March 14 (local time), LE SSERAFIM has reached the top spot on the Billboard Global chart with the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE' of the 2nd mini album. (Excluding the US)' ranked 83rd and 'Billboard Global 200' ranked 178th.

