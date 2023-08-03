LE SSERAFIM and Demi Lovato come together for remix of Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife; Watch visualizer

LE SSERAFIM and Demi Lovato are joining hands for the latest remix version of the HYBE LABELS girl group's famous song Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife. HYBE LABELS have shared the teaser for the remix which seems electrifying, this has left fans in excitement as they can not wait for the remix to drop already.

LE SSERAFIM'S Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife feat. Demi Lovato

The girl crush group dropped their B-side track Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife on May 1 with the group's album Unforgiven. With many remixes coming out with unimaginable artists, LE SSERAFIM gave another shocking surprise to fans. The quintet is collaborating with American pop singer Demi Lovato for their latest remix of the B-side song. Demi Lovato is a renowned artist known for her astonishing and powerful vocals, this is one of the many reasons why fans are so hooked to the snippet released by HYBE LABELS. The teaser has left an impact on fans which is only increasing curiosity among them to listen to the full remix of the song. Eve, Psyche, and Bluebeard's Wife are scheduled to release on August 4 at 12 am EST.

Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's wife remixes

The song went viral for its catchy lyrics and exciting choreography which is still trending on social media. The love this song received has resulted in the release of different versions and remixes. On July 6, the group released the English version on all official music streaming platforms. On July 14 a remix of the B-side song featuring American singer UPSAHL was dropped, later on July 27 another remix featuring British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama was also released. One of the remixes that made a lot of noise among Korean music fans was the one that featured K-RnB singer BIBI. On June 20 a small clip of BIBI rapping a verse for Eve, Psyche & Bluebeard's Wife which was shared LE SSERAFIM's YouTube shorts and Instagram reels. On June 27 the official visualizer of the song featuring BIBI, CAMO, and Mirani was released on YouTube, this version is available on SoundCloud for fans and listeners.

