LE SSERAFIM and (G)I-DLE appear on Billboard 200 for the first time with their latest releases

LE SSERAFIM entered the US Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' for the first time since their debut with their 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE'. Source Music, the agency, announced on November 1st, citing the official Twitter of Billboard in the United States, that LE SSERAFIM's 2nd mini album 'ANTIFRAGILE' was ranked 14th on the 'Billboard 200'. This is the record set by LE SSERAFIM six months after their debut with the release of their first mini album 'FEARLESS' in May.

ANTIFRAGILE:

The music video for the title song 'ANTIFRAGILE' of the same name as the album surpassed 50 million YouTube views on the same day, 15 days after it was released. Immediately after its release, the video topped YouTube popularity in 15 countries, including Korea, Japan, Canada, Chile, and Argentina. 'Antifragile' means the character that gets stronger the more it is shocked, and it contains LE SSERAFIM's determination to grow by accepting difficult times as time for growth.

(G)I-DLE's 'Nxde':

According to the Billboard Chart's official social media handles on November 1st, (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I love' ranked 71st on the latest chart of 'Billboard 200'. The album title song 'Nxde' (Nude) is an alternative pop genre song that borrows the melody of the aria 'Habanera' from the opera 'Carmen' to express everyone's persona as 'Show'. The undecorated individual is expressed by comparing it to the word nude.

Earlier, on the 19th of last month, Cube Entertainment announced that (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I love' topped the iTunes Top Album category in 40 regions including France, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil and Denmark. In addition, it topped the real-time charts of domestic music sites such as Melon, Genie, and Bugs. The music video for 'Nxde' (nude) was ranked No. 1 on YouTube's rapidly rising music and surpassed 24 million views within a day of being released, proving its overwhelming popularity.

