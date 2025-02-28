LE SSERAFIM announces 11-stop first world tour EASY CRAZY HOT; check out the dates and cities

LE SSERAFIM is preparing to take the global stage with their first-ever world tour, marking a major step in their journey since debut. On February 28 at 2 p.m. KST, the group thrilled fans by announcing their EASY CRAZY HOT world tour through social media. The news immediately sparked excitement among their fanbase, who have been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the group perform live in different corners of the world.

The tour is set to begin with two back-to-back concerts in Incheon on April 19 and 20 at Inspire Arena, kicking off an exciting international journey. From there, LE SSERAFIM will head to Japan, performing in Nagoya on May 6 and 7, Osaka on May 13 and 14, Kitakyushu on June 7 and 8, and Saitama on June 12, 14, and 15.

The group will then take their high-energy performances to Taipei on July 19, followed by Hong Kong on July 25. August will see them making stops in Manila on August 2, Bangkok on August 9 and 10, and Singapore on August 16. In addition to these confirmed locations, the official tour poster also hints at North American stops in September, with more locations yet to be announced. Fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting further details, hoping for additional dates in their regions.

This world tour is not just a celebration of their success but also serves as the grand finale of their three-part musical project. The journey began with the release of their third mini-album, EASY, in February 2024, followed by their fourth mini-album, CRAZY, in August 2024. Now, fans are counting down the days until the final installment, HOT, which is set to drop on March 14, 2025. With each album offering a different perspective on the group’s musical and conceptual growth, HOT is expected to bring everything full circle.

LE SSERAFIM has consistently impressed with their powerful performances and strong stage presence, and the EASY CRAZY HOT tour is expected to show these qualities on an even larger scale. As the first world tour in their career, expectations are high, with fans hoping for elaborate stage productions, stunning choreography, and live renditions of their biggest hits. More information about the 2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘EASY CRAZY HOT’ will be released through their social media platforms in the coming weeks.