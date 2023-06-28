LE SSERAFIM announces first ever tour FLAME RISES; Dates, teaser, and more details inside

LE SSERAFIM disclosed the initial set of dates for their 2023 tour today, on June 28. The tour will commence with performances on August 12-13 in Seoul. Subsequently, the group will entertain fans with their performances in several other regions from August to October. FEARNOTs can expect additional dates and cities to be announced in the near future.

FLAME RISES tour dates disclosed

LE SSERAFIM, a popular K-pop girl group, has revealed its plans for the highly anticipated 'Flame Rises' tour in 2023. The tour will commence in August with an exciting two-day concert in Seoul, South Korea. Following their exquisite performances in their home country, the talented group will embark on a six-date tour in Japan, treating their fans to two-day concerts in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. Additionally, they will have a single show in Hong Kong, showcasing their talent and entertaining fans across different locations.

The five-member group from Source Music has additionally disclosed plans for three performances in Southeast Asia. These shows are scheduled to take place in early October in Jakarta and Bangkok. It remains uncertain whether additional dates will be included in the 'Flame Rises' tour. Rest assured, fans can rejoice as HYBE Labels has officially confirmed that LE SSERAFIM will be embarking on an extensive world tour spanning Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe in 2023.

New LOGO motion video revealed

The female music ensemble has also unveiled a captivating video teaser known as the "logo motion" for their upcoming global tour. In this clip, the group's name is rearranged to reveal an anagram: 'Flame Rises'. Here is a sneak peek of the video.

Get ready to be enthralled by their electrifying stage presence and unforgettable live performances. Further information regarding LE SSERAFIM's 2023 'Flame Rises' tour, including ticket sales and venue details, is yet to be announced.

Please stay tuned for the most recent updates.

