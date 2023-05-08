LE SSERAFIM, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, SEVENTEEN, BTS’ V feature on list of most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearances

Korean celebrities often make appearances on television shows to promote their latest projects or to showcase their talents outside of acting. In a recent Good Data Corporation list, these popular stars have topped as the most buzzworthy non-drama TV appearances.

Most Buzzworthy Show

After the conclusion of the idol survival shows ‘Boys Planet’ and ‘Peak Time,’ JTBC’s sports reality show ‘Win or Nothing’ (Strongest Baseball) gained a lot of attention and took the top spot on Good Data Corporation’s list of the most talked-about non-drama TV shows of the week. To compile the list, the corporation collects and analyzes data from various sources including news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts about non-drama TV shows that are currently airing or will be broadcast soon.

Buzzworthy TV appearances

LE SSERAFIM topped the Good Data Corporation's list of most talked-about non-drama TV appearances after their appearance on ‘Knowing Bros’ as a complete group. As a result, ‘Knowing Bros’ climbed to second place on the list of shows. Taeyang from BIGBANG took the second spot on the list for his guest appearance on ‘You Quiz on the Block,’ which was seventh on the list of shows.

MBC's ‘Home Alone’ took third place on the list of shows and had four of the top 10 spots on this week's list of most talked-about appearances. Code Kunst, Park Na Rae, Woo Do Hwan, and Kim Dae Ho took the fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth spots, respectively.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN ranked eighth on the list for their appearance on ‘Amazing Saturday,’ which was eighth on the list of shows. BTS's V jumped up the rankings to take the tenth spot for his appearance on ‘Jinny's Kitchen,’ which was fifth on the list of shows.

Following is the list of most buzzworthy show:

JTBC ‘Win or Nothing’ (Strongest Baseball) JTBC ‘Knowing Bros’ (Ask Us Anything) MBC ‘Home Alone’ (I Live Alone) ENA PLAY/SBS Plus ‘I Am Solo’ tvN ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ MBC ‘Fantasy Boys’ tvN ‘You Quiz on the Block’ tvN ‘Amazing Saturday’ SBS ‘Animal Farm’ KBS2 ‘Fun-staurant’

Meanwhile, these are the top non-drama TV appearances:

LE SSERAFIM (Knowing Bros) BIGBANG’s Taeyang (You Quiz on the Block) Shin Dong Yup (Animal Farm) Code Kunst (Home Alone) Park Na Rae (Home Alone) Woo Do Hwan (Home Alone) Kim Sung Geun (Win or Nothing) SEVENTEEN (Amazing Saturday) Kim Dae Ho (Home Alone) BTS’ V (Jinny’s Kitchen)

