LE SSERAFIM breaks girl group debut album 1st-week sales record on Hanteo

On May 2, HYBE and SOURCE MUSIC’s new girl group LE SSERAFIM made their immensely anticipated debut with their EP ‘FEARLESS’ along with a fiery music video for the title track of the same name. In just a week since, the girl group has already reached impressive milestones!

According to Hanteo Chart’s latest update, ‘FEARLESS’ recorded a total of 307,450 sales in the first week of its release (May 2 to May 8). This number makes LE SSERAFIM the girl group with the ninth-highest first-week sales in the history of the chart. Further, the girl group becomes the sixth girl group overall to have crossed the 300,000 copies sold mark in the first week, and is the first to do so with their debut album.

LE SSERAFIM sold 176,861 copies on the day that ‘FEARLESS’ released, setting a record for the highest number of sales for a girl group on the first day. The following day, ‘FEARLESS’ recorded 65,409 more copies sold, crossing the previous girl group debut album record of 227,399 copies sold in the first week, by just the second day, with a total of 242,270 copies sold.

Additionally, all the B-side tracks on ‘FEARLESS’ entered domestic music streaming site Bugs’ chart, as well as Japan’s Line Music chart. The title track from LE SSERAFIM debut album entered Line Music’s Daily Top Songs chart at number 7 on the day of release, and is still ranking high, with the most recent rank being number 5 as of May 8.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM!

