LE SSERAFIM confirmed to make comeback after 7 months with new song in March

LE SSERAFIM is all set to make their comeback with a brand new album in March. The girl group will be releasing new music after 7 months and fans are excited about it. Following the success of their previous album Crazy, they are expected to return with banger new music again!

On February 7, 2025, it was reported by several media outlets that LE SSERAFIM will be releasing new music. On the same day, Source Music confirmed the reports and revealed that the girls would indeed be making their comeback soon. A company representative stated, “LE SSERAFIM is aiming to release a new song in March, and they are currently in the midst of preparations.” Moreover, they also added that the official date for the upcoming release will be announced at a later date.

The girl group made their comeback 7 months prior, on August 30, 2025, with the EP Crazy. The lead single of the same name had both Korean and English versions, including remixes featuring Pinkpantheress and David Guetta. Moreover, they also performed the title song Crazy on MTV Video Music Awards 2024, making it the first-ever performance at the award event.

LE SSERAFIM, formed by Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE, made their debut in July 2022. The group consists of 5 members including Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. Although they started off as a 6-member unit, Kim Garam left the group following intense bullying allegations.

The group made a powerful debut with Fearless, setting a new record for the highest first-day sales by a K-pop girl group. They quickly followed up with ANTIFRAGILE, their second extended play, which not only became their first million-seller but also made them the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the US Billboard 200. Their popularity soared further with the title track of the same name, solidifying their presence in the industry.

In 2023, they released their first studio album, Unforgiven, which earned them a top-ten spot on the Billboard 200. Continuing their momentum, the group secured their second number-one album in South Korea in 2024 with their third extended play, Easy, which also marked their second top-ten entry on the Billboard 200. The EP’s title track further cemented their global success by becoming their first song to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100.